Texans' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Houston Texans started off their 2026 NFL Draft action by landing on Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge in a small trade up with the Buffalo Bills for their first pick off the board at 26th overall.

Now, the Texans enter day two of the draft, where they'll have ample flexibility with a trio of selections across rounds two and three, and a chance to attack a few outstanding roster needs with a nice chunk of talented prospects left up for grabs in the process.

Here's three possible roster needs (and a trio of appealing prospects) the Texans should be keeping close watch of as day two of the draft gets going in Pittsburgh:

Defensive Tackle

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Despite showing heavy interest in the position throughout the pre-draft process, the Texans held off on addressing their defensive interior in round one, and instead placed that focus on the interior for the other side of the ball.

The good news is with just two names swiped from the defensive tackle class in round one, they'll have a good bit of talent still remaining early on in round two to select from and successfully address that need.

Most Likely Pick: Christen Miller, Georgia

﻿Miller has been linked to the Texans leading up to the draft process with both pre-draft interest and multiple meetings, and he fits a lot of ideal qualities for Houston to fill in as a potential instant-impact starter on Houston's defensive front.

Miller is a force in stopping the run to combine with starting SEC experience, and can be the perfect piece to fill in next to Sheldon Rankins in combination with Houston's edge rushing tandem.

Edge Rusher

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Speaking of edge rush, the Texans feel primed to look heavily into the batch of edge rushers lingering around the board on day two in an effort to bolster their depth at the position.

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter will be a dynamic duo in Houston for at least the next two seasons, if not more. But the defense behind them could certainly use a younger counterpart for to their pass-rush rotation and provide a future answer behind Hunter whenever the time comes to turn the page.

Most Likely Pick: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn St.

Houston's move back in the third round to land Rutledge does hurt their flexibility ever so slightly in terms of beefing up their depth around rounds two and three, though Dennis-Sutton could be an awesome leftover name on the board for the Texans at the end of round three.

Dennis-Sutton has stout size and length at 6-foot-5 and an 82-inch wingspan. and is an aggressive and creative pass-rusher.

He might not generate high sack numbers, but can be a stable depth piece and athlete in a room that already has two pressure monsters like the Texans have in Anderson and Hunter.

Tight End

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Texans' tight end room could still use a spark of playmaking and youth following their free agency investment of Foster Moreau to the position group, and the second day of the draft is a perfect route to tackle that need.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq might be off the board that takes a hit to the big-name value left up for grabs on day two, but a couple of heavy hitters are still out there to investigate.

Most Likely Pick: Max Klare, Ohio St.

The one candidate who the Texans should have circled, and possibly even trade up to get their hands on if need be, is Ohio State's Max Klare. He could be a perfect name for Houston to keep their eye on at the end of round two.

Klare is more of a vertical threat than a blocker thanks to his strong hands and route running. His presence next to Dalton Schultz adds a lot of versatility for Houston's passing attack, and a clear answer at the position for the future.

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