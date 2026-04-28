Throughout a busy three days in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans addressed several outstanding questions that may have been left over from a hectic offseason filled with several signings, extensions, and a few trades, in typical Nick Caserio fashion.

But in what was a largely productive draft from the Texans' brass that tackled big needs on both sides of the ball throughout their eight picks, there's still a few situations around the roster that remain unanswered for how things might shake out before their 2026 campaign kicks off.

Here's a look at three of the most pressing questions facing the Texans following their draft:

Where Will Keylan Rutledge Start?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans made a clear investment in their offensive line by trading up to land Keylan Rutledged in the first round; a nasty, gritty fit on Houston's interior who has the talent to start on day one.

But the elephant in the room is that Rutledge won't be filling in for his usual spot at right guard from his time at Georgia Tech. That's a spot that's confidently held by veteran Ed Ingram, who's fresh off signing a near $40 million deal to remain in Houston a little under two months ago.

Therefore, that leaves left guard and center as the remaining interior spots up for grabs to compete for. At left guard, Rutledge will be up against the veteran experience of Wyatt Teller, who's also tasked with a transition from right guard, or the most likely option at center.

The Texans' starting center job will have several names competing to be a Week One starter outside of Rutledge: Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jarrett Patterson, and Evan Brown. His status as a first-round pick tends to help his chances, but nothing is guaranteed through the competition of training camp.

Are the Texans Going to Address Edge Depth?

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One area the Texans surprisingly didn't address in their batch of eight draft picks: edge depth.

Following the departure of Denico Autry and Derek Barnett, many have circled the spot behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson on the depth chart as a prime area for the Texans to attack with a day one or two pick.

Instead, Houston addressed other needs. That strategy could work out well considering how strong the Texans are at edge already, but those two stars could still use another rotational pass-rusher behind them to round out this defensive line entirely.

Don't be surprised if the Texans look to add a veteran edge rusher on the free agent market on a team-friendly, short-term deal in the weeks ahead if the right fit remains available. One name who might be a perfect fit is Jadeveon Clowney.

Nico Collins Extension Soon?

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Any and all Nico Collins trade rumors were quickly shut down by Texans general manager Nick Caserio following the first day of the draft.

But considering that buzz initially kickedstarted because of his current contract situation, it sparks the idea of a potential extension being in play this offseason, if the Texans want to get ahead of inking their number-one pass-catcher.

Collins is currently signed through the 2027 season with an annual value of just over $20 million, a number that sits well below market value for top-tier catchers like the Texans' Pro Bowler. For reference, Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase makes upwards of $40 million a year on his albatross of a contract.

Collins likely won't get that type of money on his next deal, but he's due for a payday. Expect him to remain a core part of the Texans' offense for years to come with an extension later this summer, if not next offseason.

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