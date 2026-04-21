Texans' Perfect RB Prospect in Every Round of NFL Draft

The week of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially here, meaning decision-making time is right around the corner for the Houston Texans and what's to come for their eight picks around the board.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, much talk has been made about the work Houston might be eyeing to make in the trenches, both offensively and defensively. And in reality, that still remains the likely top focus for the Texans rolling into their three days in Pittsburgh.

But what if the Texans wanted to add a new playmaker in the mix, particularly in the backfield?

Houston's already made a big investment at running back by acquiring David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, but perhaps adding one more pair of legs could be what takes this offense over the hump.

Throughout the draft process, we've already dove into a handful of perfect fits for the Texans across a handful of positions. However, today is the day to dive into what the Houston could get out of this year's running back class.

With all of that out of the way, here's one perfect running back prospect the Texans could target in rounds one through seven––spanning from game-changers to value pickups later down the board:

Round 1: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (trade up)

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Texans can only dream of the top back in this year's class to fall into their laps at pick 28, but any chance that Houston lands Jeremiyah Love would have to result in a pretty steep shift up the board via a blockbuster trade; an idea that even Nick Caserio had to pump the brakes on before the draft.

It's fun to imagine Love's fit in Houston. He'd be a home run hitter to fill in ahead of David Montgomery and Woody Marks to take their running back room over the top, and instantly emerge as a top-two playmaker in the Texans offense.

In reality, though, this outcome has a pretty slim chance of coming to fruition, so the Texans will have to do some digging further down the board for that running back pickup.

Round 2: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One name who'd make more sense as a high investment at running back for Houston is Love's partner in the backfield, Jadarian Price. He's not quite the explosive playmaker that this year's RB1 in the class is, but he's built like an NFL back with a chance to be a real bellcow at the next level.

Price had previously told Texans on SI he had a combine meeting with Houston, even noting it was one of his best interactions of any team he met with that day. Maybe that could be a sign of things to come for what's to happen on day two.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price says he’s met with the #Texans. Said it was one of the better interviews he had yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NdfyUOnD6N — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 27, 2026

Round 3: Mike Washington, Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) celebrates after rushing for a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Mike Washington has the combination of size and speed that NFL teams love to have in their top backs.

He ran a 4.33 at the 40-yard dash while measuring at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, and comes fresh off his best year of production in college at over 1,000 yards on the ground with Arkansas.

The Texans might've just added another powerful back this offseason in Montgomery, but having two tough, hard-nosed runners to lean on doesn't feel like something head coach DeMeco Ryans would pass up on if the selection made sense in round three.

Round 4: Jonah Coleman, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Not the most explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands on the board, but Jonah Coleman a reliable runner who provides value in the passing game as a receiver and willing blocker.

He's a bit smaller at 5-foot-8, so maybe the Texans would look elsewhere in this range for some better size to complement Woody Marks down the depth chart, though he is a smart runner with a knack for physicality Houston could still find value in.

Round 5: Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

A unique, tough playmaker for Navy, Heidenreich is a dynamic formation fit who can make an impact both on the ground and as a receiver. He even leaves the Midshipmen as their most productive pass-catcher in program history at nearly 2,000 total receiving yards and receiving 14 touchdowns.

For the Texans, he offers another layer of offensive versatility and a fun fit to factor into C.J. Stroud's arsenal in the middle of day three.

Round 6: Kaelon Black, Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) runs to score a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A bulky running back for his size at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, to pair with a 500-pound squat, he has some work to do in terms of generating value outside of his presence as a runner, yet showed upside on a National Championship-winning squad in Indiana in a backfield split with Roman Hemby.

The Texans are one of the many teams to have brought Black in for a pre-draft visit, and will be one of many suitors who could eye him towards the end of day three.

Round 7: Adam Randall, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adam Randall is a wide receiver convert to the backfield who can add value as both a runner and pass-catcher for Houston's offense, and good upside in terms of speed and quickness to make him an asset for an NFL offense.

The Texans are one of the teams to have reportedly brought in Randall for a top-30 visit, and could be someone to be a receiver out of the backfield as a late-round dart throw.

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