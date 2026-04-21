Texans' Perfect RB Prospect in Every Round of NFL Draft
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The week of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially here, meaning decision-making time is right around the corner for the Houston Texans and what's to come for their eight picks around the board.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, much talk has been made about the work Houston might be eyeing to make in the trenches, both offensively and defensively. And in reality, that still remains the likely top focus for the Texans rolling into their three days in Pittsburgh.
But what if the Texans wanted to add a new playmaker in the mix, particularly in the backfield?
Houston's already made a big investment at running back by acquiring David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, but perhaps adding one more pair of legs could be what takes this offense over the hump.
Throughout the draft process, we've already dove into a handful of perfect fits for the Texans across a handful of positions. However, today is the day to dive into what the Houston could get out of this year's running back class.
- 25 Best Texans Draft Fits–– Ranked by Round & Impact
- One Perfect Texans WR Target in Every Round
- One Perfect Texans TE Target in Every Round
- One Perfect Texans OL Target in Every Round
With all of that out of the way, here's one perfect running back prospect the Texans could target in rounds one through seven––spanning from game-changers to value pickups later down the board:
Round 1: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (trade up)
The Texans can only dream of the top back in this year's class to fall into their laps at pick 28, but any chance that Houston lands Jeremiyah Love would have to result in a pretty steep shift up the board via a blockbuster trade; an idea that even Nick Caserio had to pump the brakes on before the draft.
It's fun to imagine Love's fit in Houston. He'd be a home run hitter to fill in ahead of David Montgomery and Woody Marks to take their running back room over the top, and instantly emerge as a top-two playmaker in the Texans offense.
In reality, though, this outcome has a pretty slim chance of coming to fruition, so the Texans will have to do some digging further down the board for that running back pickup.
Round 2: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
One name who'd make more sense as a high investment at running back for Houston is Love's partner in the backfield, Jadarian Price. He's not quite the explosive playmaker that this year's RB1 in the class is, but he's built like an NFL back with a chance to be a real bellcow at the next level.
Price had previously told Texans on SI he had a combine meeting with Houston, even noting it was one of his best interactions of any team he met with that day. Maybe that could be a sign of things to come for what's to happen on day two.
Round 3: Mike Washington, Arkansas
Mike Washington has the combination of size and speed that NFL teams love to have in their top backs.
He ran a 4.33 at the 40-yard dash while measuring at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, and comes fresh off his best year of production in college at over 1,000 yards on the ground with Arkansas.
The Texans might've just added another powerful back this offseason in Montgomery, but having two tough, hard-nosed runners to lean on doesn't feel like something head coach DeMeco Ryans would pass up on if the selection made sense in round three.
Round 4: Jonah Coleman, Washington
Not the most explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands on the board, but Jonah Coleman a reliable runner who provides value in the passing game as a receiver and willing blocker.
He's a bit smaller at 5-foot-8, so maybe the Texans would look elsewhere in this range for some better size to complement Woody Marks down the depth chart, though he is a smart runner with a knack for physicality Houston could still find value in.
Round 5: Eli Heidenreich, Navy
A unique, tough playmaker for Navy, Heidenreich is a dynamic formation fit who can make an impact both on the ground and as a receiver. He even leaves the Midshipmen as their most productive pass-catcher in program history at nearly 2,000 total receiving yards and receiving 14 touchdowns.
For the Texans, he offers another layer of offensive versatility and a fun fit to factor into C.J. Stroud's arsenal in the middle of day three.
Round 6: Kaelon Black, Indiana
A bulky running back for his size at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, to pair with a 500-pound squat, he has some work to do in terms of generating value outside of his presence as a runner, yet showed upside on a National Championship-winning squad in Indiana in a backfield split with Roman Hemby.
The Texans are one of the many teams to have brought Black in for a pre-draft visit, and will be one of many suitors who could eye him towards the end of day three.
Round 7: Adam Randall, Clemson
Adam Randall is a wide receiver convert to the backfield who can add value as both a runner and pass-catcher for Houston's offense, and good upside in terms of speed and quickness to make him an asset for an NFL offense.
The Texans are one of the teams to have reportedly brought in Randall for a top-30 visit, and could be someone to be a receiver out of the backfield as a late-round dart throw.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch