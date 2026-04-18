One Perfect Tight End for Texans in Every Round of NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have attacked a handful of position needs across this offseason on either the free agent or trade market to get this roster to the level of being a real contender of winning the AFC South, if the season were to start today.

But next week's draft provides another opportunity for the Texans to tackle any lingering needs around the roster by selecting a young piece to bring onto the roster. And with four picks sitting in the top 70, the possibilities of Houston could improve are wide-ranging.

We've already broken down a handful of ideal prospects for the Texans, but today is the day to take a peek at what Houston could get out of this year's tight end class.

Here's a look at one potential perfect tight end target for the Texans to circle in every round of this month's draft, and could provide the final touch necessary for that position group.

Round 1: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is a dream scenario for the Texans when it comes to tight end upgrades in the draft, and would likely only be possible as a result of a big trade up the first round to land him, combined with a slight fall for one of the combine's biggest risers.

Sadiq doesn't bring quite the blocking upside you'd imagine for Houston to target at the tight end position for any draft pick, but as a versatile young weapon to throw alongside Dalton Schultz, he could quickly find a premier place in the Texans' passing attack.

Round 2: Max Klare, Ohio State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Max Klare (TE13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There's a ton of versatility to Klare's game that makes him worth a look on day two; someone who lined up both in-line, at the slot, and in the backfield in his one year starting at Ohio State, and would be a quality asset to add to Houston's offense.

Similarly to Sadiq, Klare doesn't bring the blocking spark that could really help the Texans' offensive line and run game efficiency, but as a way to add a dose of versatility to C.J. Stroud's arsenal, he'd still have a good bit of value for Houston.

Round 3: Oscar Delp, Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Delp has a lot of experience in Georgia's system without having the same production his former teammate Brock Bowers had produced, but the glimpses he's shown as both a blocker and a serviceable receiver will give him looks on day two.

His SEC pedigree and versatility to impact the game in more than one way could fit the mold Houston is looking for at tight end. But without 250 receiving yards in a single season, the front office would be gambling on that production to turn a corner at the next level.

Round 4: Sam Roush, Stanford

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) runs after a catch against UCLA Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (2) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Roush projects as more of a developmental option considering he's a late-comer to football, but he has the ideal athleticism and an eye-catching frame at 6-foot-7, nearly 270 pounds, that will make him a threat both as a receiver and a blocker.

For the Texans, that fit has it's appeal as a developmental piece to slow below Schultz and Foster Moreau for next season. And it could pay off if he tightens up his game at the next level within the next season.

Round 5: Will Kacmarek, Ohio State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek (TE10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kacmarek was primarily a second option for the Buckeyes at tight end, so he didn't get to show off his prowess as a vertical weapon much like his tight end counterpart, Max Klare, did. But his value as a blocker and an NFL-level frame will leave teams looking his way in day three.

He'd be more of a fit-based selection for the Texans around this range. But as a long-term contributor in two-tight end sets behind Moreau, in a league where players of that mold are only getting more valuable by the year, you could see how Kacmarek could end up finding his way to Houston.

Round 6: Tanner Koziol, Houston

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates with wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A local weapon who stands out much more as a pass-catching tight end than some of the latter entries, but he'd be a fun dart throw around this range to help offer the Texans much-needed production at the position through the air, outside of Schultz.

Round 7: Miles Kitselman, Tennessee

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) celebrates after making a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A team captain and blocking-focused tight end, Kitselman could plug up a need for the Texans in the final rounds if there were no tight end to this point.

However, with a solid size at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he could end up more than simply a late-round throw-in for Houston when all is said and done, if he can dig into a role within two-tight end personnel and improve as a pass-catcher.

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