The Houston Texans are currently sitting at home this weekend on a nice mini-bye after taking care of business in their Thursday night matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a dominant 26-3 victory.

However, even while the Texans are taking some time off before continuing their hopeful run to the postseason for the second half of the regular season, that didn't stop the NFL from handing out a hefty fine to one of Houston's top stars, wide receiver Nico Collins.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Collins was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike contact and a "violent gesture" while celebrating a touchdown from Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

The NFL fined Texans WR Nico Collins $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) while celebrating Dalton Schultz’s touchdown last week in Cleveland. Collins was also flagged. pic.twitter.com/TEn8qM8NvK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2026

The fine for Collins actually stems from the Texans' Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, where Schultz caught a touchdown on his only reception of the day, coming off an 11-yard catch from C.J. Stroud.

After the big play, Collins ran into the end zone to show some love to his veteran tight end, and in the process, showed off a celebration that emulated flashing a firearm––an action that the NFL seemingly didn't appreciate much.

As a result, the NFL handed over a pretty big fine for the Texans wideout. The celebration would also result in a flag thrown during the game for an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

Overall, it was a small blip on the radar for Collins in what was one of his strongest days of production for the season, as he hauled in nine of his 16 total targets for 94 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, despite coming in a losing effort.

But it's actually not the first time that Collins has been fined a large chunk of money for a celebration. It's also not his first rodeo getting fined for a gun-related celebration either.

It's Not Nico Collins' First Time Being Fined for Violent Gestures

Less than 12 months ago, Collins had a similar moment transpire against the Colts in Week 13 of the 2025 season––when the Texans wideout hauled in a reception for a first down, to then get up and point two fingers forward while flexing his thumb as a trigger.

That play got Collins fined a whopping $14,491; just under $500 less than the amount he was fined for his actions this season in Week 10, and his second fine for a "violent gesture" in less than 12 months.

If you want to find an even more head-scratching fine sent out from the NFL to Collins, the Texans wideout was fined nearly $5,000 back in 2024 against the Tennessee Titans for throwing a ball into the stands after a touchdown score to a young fan.

Were any of those celebrations from Collins worthy of a financial slap on the wrist by the NFL? That’s certainly up for debate.

However, it's a clear message sent from the league that they're cracking down on celebrations as they have frequently done throughout the season; whether that be for something like firearms, or for simulating a drink of alcohol, as many players got fined for earlier this season.

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