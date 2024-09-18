Packers Get Huge Injury News Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to face off against their former quarterback Malik Willis and his Green Bay Packers, but they may not have to.
In the Packers' first practice of the week to prepare against the Titans, Jordan Love was participating for the first time since spraining his MCL back in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sep. 6.
Love's participation in practice doesn't guarantee that he will be available against the Titans for Week 3, but it does make it more likely for him to return.
With Love practicing, the Titans have to prepare for two quarterbacks this week. Given the uncertainty around Love's availability, the Packers will probably wait as long as they need to before naming a starting quarterback.
If Love is unable to go, Willis will start his second straight game for the Packers. Willis entered in Week 1 in relief of Love after he suffered a knee injury on the final drive of the game against the Eagles.
Willis made his first Packers start against the Indianapolis Colts, completing 12 of his 14 pass attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown. The game marked his first career win as a starter and his first touchdown pass, which was caught by wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.
Willis is still getting acclimated to the Packers playbook, so the team would love to get their starter back as soon as possible. However, if the Packers have to wait one more week, Willis will get a chance to face off against his former team.
Willis was drafted in the third round by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft but was traded just hours before the 53-man roster deadline back in late August to the Packers, who were in need of a backup quarterback.
