Titans Can't Afford This Massive Mistake
The only saving grace of this past season of Tennessee Titans football was the fact that the team ended up with the No. 1 overall pick for all of its troubles.
However, that doesn't mean that the Titans are saved, especially considering the fact that the decision as to who they should take hasn't already been made for them.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport stresses the need for the Titans to pick the right player No. 1 overall.
"The Tennessee Titans have two things working for them as they prepare for the 2025 season. The first is that they play in the worst division in the AFC and arguably the weakest in the entire league. The second is that Tennessee possesses the first pick in April's NFL Draft," Davenport writes.
"After watching Will Levis redefine the concept of poor decision-making in almost comical fashion at times in 2024, it's painfully clear that the Titans need a quarterback.
"Whether it's Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in 2025 or another guy this year or next, until the Titans get competent quarterback play, they might as well get comfortable in the AFC South cellar."
While Davenport believes that the Titans should pick a quarterback, that doesn't mean that should be where they go to "hit" on the No. 1 pick.
The Titans could sign a quarterback upgrade with part of the $40 million they have in cap space while taking a defensive standout like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. The Titans could also trade the pick, acquiring more capital to help the team fill out its entire roster as Tennessee looks to get out of the basement in the NFL.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24.
