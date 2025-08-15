Titans HC Needs Cam Ward to Succeed
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan could be on the hot seat in his second year on the job.
After taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, the quarterback specialist needs the rookie signal caller out of Miami to play well in his first season in the league, otherwise he may be coaching elsewhere next year.
"The Tennessee Titans are not expected to be serious playoff contenders in 2025, but they will have chances to improve in Year 2 under head coach Brian Callahan," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"For that to happen, though, they'll need a good campaign from rookie first overall pick Cam Ward."
"Barring injury, he will be Tennessee's starter throughout the season. That appeared to be the plan even before Will Levis underwent season-ending shoulder surgery."
"While the rookie doesn't need to deliver numerous wins to be considered a success, he will need to show promise and growth over the course of the year. Otherwise, Callahan will quickly find himself on the hot seat."
Cam Ward Dictates Brian Callahan's Future
It's a bit of a scary position to be in for Ward, who hopes Callahan is viewed as one of the top coaches in the league thanks to him. However, it's a position many No. 1 overall picks find themselves in early in their careers.
In 2024, Caleb Williams was chosen No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, who saw head coach Matt Eberflus fired in the middle of the season.
In 2023, Bryce Young was chosen No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, who let go of head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season.
In 2021, Trevor Lawrence was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who said goodbye to head coach Urban Meyer, also before the end of the season.
Based on that recent track record, things aren't looking so hot for Callahan. However, if Ward performs well, like Joe Burrow did back in 2020 (while Callahan was an assistant), it could lead to a long partnership between the pair.
