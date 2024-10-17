Titans WR Explains Why He Lashed Out
Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley let his emotions loose following Week 6's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, saying that "s**t is getting crazy for (him)" after finishing with zero catches on eight targets.
Ahead of Week 7's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Ridley met with the media once again and explained the reasoning behind his NSFW postgame rant.
"I think I was more frustrated about losing, not really helping in the beginning or anything," Ridley said, per Paul Kuharsky. "I wasn't frustrated with coaches or players or anything. I just want to help us lose if we're gonna lose. That's all I was trying to say. When you're frustrated, it just comes out. I mean, I was mad, but I wasn't frustrated at my teammates or anything. I'm just frustrated with losing. I want to win. I want to be a part of winning. We got a good team. We should be winning. That's how I feel. And the emotions came out. But I believe in my team. myself, my coaches and everything."
It's hard to blame Ridley for feeling frustrated. Aside from the 30-14 loss to the Packers, the Titans have yet to be throughly dominated in any of their defeats this season. Losses to the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Colts all ended in one-score margins. The difference between 1-4 and 4-1 has come down to a handful of plays that Ridley and the Titans would certainly love to have back.
Things don't get any easier. The Titans will take the trip to Orchard Park to face a Bills team that just traded for Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper. It's still unclear if Cooper will suit up for his Bills debut after such a short turnaround, but the Titans will have to be ready for anything.
Tennessee and Buffalo will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
