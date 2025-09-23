Titans' Cam Ward Bounces Back From Awful Start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward didn't have the greatest of starts in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Just three plays into the game with less than a minute off of the clock, Ward threw an interception to Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II that was returned for a touchdown. Ward spoke about the play after the game and why it happened.
"Well, I told the running back the wrong route first, and then when I got to him, I threw it, right when I threw, I seen him," Ward said postgame. "So, I knew a bad play there. But I mean, at the end of the day, I knew the time will come when I throw an interception. Just how we responded from it, we did."
The interception put the Titans in catch-up mode all afternoon long. The Titans never grabbed the lead and ultimately lost 41-20 against the Colts. While Ward made the massive error at the beginning of the game, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was appreciative of Ward's response after the interception.
"Yeah, he bounced back. That's one of the things he does well. He doesn't flinch when those things happen. It was the third play of the game. There's a lot of football left at that point," Callahan said.
"Just the decision-making. He's going to try to check the ball down, and he's got to see the defender sitting there. I don't know, I'll have to ask him exactly how he saw it, but it's one of those things where you put the ball in harm's way like that, it's an easy interception on a check-down. Sometimes it's better to throw it at his feet and eat it or punt it, so you can punt it, but those are decisions. He hasn't had a lot of those, but that one got him."
Rookies are going to make mistakes because it's part of the gig. It's hard to go through an entire rookie campaign and not make an error like that, but Ward was able to do better after that.
Ward finished the game completing 23 of 38 passes for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor in the fourth quarter.
The more Ward learns from his mistakes, the better quarterback he will become as the season goes on.
