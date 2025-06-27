Titans QB Could Land HC on Hot Seat
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward could serve as the savior to keep head coach Brian Callahan's job in tact.
Callahan struggled in his first season as head coach, specifically at the quarterback position despite being a specialist at the position.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin ranked all 32 offensive play -callers in the NFL, and Callahan came in at No. 25.
"Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach and play-caller for the Tennessee Titans didn’t do much to offer clarity. To be fair, he had to navigate inconsistent QB play, from Will Levis to Mason Rudolph, so Callahan didn’t have much to work with," Austin wrote.
"The Titans haven’t ranked better than 26th in Offensive+ in three consecutive seasons. With No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward taking over the reins, Tennessee now has some hope that it can jumpstart a stalled offense."
"Ward brings an intriguing package of skills, but there are questions about his supporting cast. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett are both past their prime, and the run game (37.3% rush success rate) offers little relief. It’ll be hard to get a true read on Callahan with this roster."
The only play-callers ranked lower than Callahan were Greg Roman (Los Angeles Chargers), Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys), John Morton (Detroit Lions), Tanner Engstrand (New York Jets), Josh Grizzard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Kevin Patullo (Philadelphia Eagles) and Nick Caley (Houston Texans).
The Titans likely considered the idea of firing Callahan after only winning three games in his first season. Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots and Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders were fired in their first full season despite winning more games, but the Titans opted to go in a different direction.
Now armed with Ward, Callahan is running out of people to point the finger at, so he has to put up or shut up in 2025.
