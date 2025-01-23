Titans Could Sign Panthers QB
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they could use it to select a quarterback.
When the Carolina Panthers had the top selection two years ago, they selected Bryce Young and signed Andy Dalton to be his mentor and backup.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Dalton would be a good fit to fill that role once again for the Titans.
"The Tennessee Titans could be a terrific situation for Dalton. Tennessee is likely to target a quarterback — presumably either Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward—with the first overall pick in this year's draft. Given Will Levis' ongoing struggles and Mason Rudolph's impending free agency, the Titans will probably want a new veteran stopgap," Knox writes.
"Dalton would be a sensible target since he presumably isn't looking to reestablish himself as a full-time starter at this point in his career and he's familiar with head coach Brian Callahan. Callahan was the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator in 2019, which was Dalton's final season with the franchise," he continued.
With Mason Rudolph entering free agency this spring, the Titans will need to add a quarterback at some point during the offseason, preferably someone with a decent amount of veteran experience.
Dalton's familiarity with Callahan could bode well for his chances to end up with the Titans, but with a new general manager in town in Mike Borgonzi, the status of the roster is completely up in the air.
Borgonzi may want to look at his Kansas City Chiefs roots for some potential solutions, which may not include Dalton. However, Knox makes a strong case for Dalton, and the Titans could very well make the "Red Rifle" a home in Nashville as the 2011 second-round pick gets to the twilight of his career.
