Titans Defense Winning Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans are hoping for a stronger effort from their defense during the upcoming season.
If the first week of training camp has suggested anything, the defense is hungry and ready to break expectations placed upon them.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt praised the defense for their work so far in training camp.
"Sure, Ward has served up a few gimmies so far in camp. He's been taking chances, like the coaches want him to, in stressful situations. But the defense has made plays, too. In five practices, eight defenders already have interceptions – Cody Barton (Ward), Kevin Winston Jr. (Brandon Allen), James Williams Sr. (Ward), Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Ward), Xavier Woods (Ward), Darrell Baker Jr. (Ward) Curtis Jacobs (Allen), and Roger McCreary (Ward)," Wyatt wrote.
"Barton, who had two picks in the open offseason practices, has gotten his hands on at least two other footballs as well, including a deflection that went to McCreary. In practices, defenders have been tipping and batting down balls at the line of scrimmage, while also getting the ball out. DC Dennard Wilson has to be pleased with this aspect of the game so far."
The Titans defense still has a long way to go in training camp, but the early returns are a positive sign of what's to come.
If the Titans defense can continue to improve over the next few weeks, they should be in great shape going into the season, where they may have to carry the load to support an offense that appears to still be figuring things out.
The Titans defense will have an opportunity to face a different offense next week when they visit the Sunshine State for open practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 9, the two teams will meet in the preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium.
