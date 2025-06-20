Titans Love Legends Past Their Prime
The Tennessee Titans might want to call their clubhouse "The Retirement Home," because so many extraordinary players use it as one of their last teams in their illustrious careers.
ESPN released its All Quarter-Century Team, and three former Titans appeared on the list, but none of them are known for playing most of their career in Tennessee.
Randy Moss spent part of the 2010 season with the Titans and appeared on the list.
"The greatest receiver of the 21st century based on the eye test, Moss also dominated in advanced metrics. He set the NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007, a season that ranks third all-time in DYAR," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote.
Moss was joined by Julio Jones, who was traded to the Titans in 2021 for a second-round pick, but only lasted one season in the Music City.
"If we look at every player's three best seasons by receiving yards this quarter century, no wideout's top three years matched Jones' total of 5,141 -- four yards ahead of Johnson. If we do the same exercise for each player's five best seasons, Jones again sits at the top. Best seven? Still Jones," Walder wrote.
Rounding out the list was offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, who played his final 12 games in 2012 with the Titans.
"Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl every year from 2003 through 2009 and helped lead the 2005 Seahawks to Super Bowl XL, along with Walter Jones. There were a number of relatively equal, strong left guards to choose from, but we went with Hutchinson over Joel Bitonio, Logan Mankins and Quenton Nelson," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote.
It's a coincidence that all of these high-quality players ended up with the Titans towards the end of their careers, but perhaps the team should revisit that idea now in 2025 and add players who could help mentor the younger ones.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!