Titans Got Major Value in One Notable NFL Draft Pick
On the surface, the Tennessee Titans' 2025 NFL Draft was defined by their number-one overall selection atop the first round in Miami's Cam Ward, landing their franchise quarterback hopeful and offensive leader for the foreseeable future and getting the top-rated passer in this class.
However, when digging a bit deeper past Ward into this year's group of Titans' draftees, there's one pick down the board who's gotten rave reviews from experts as perhaps Tennessee's best value selection within their band of nine prospects.
In the eyes of CBS Sports' Mike Renner, the Titans' best value pick may have come on day two, selecting Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. at 82nd overall.
"Kevin Winston Jr.'s sophomore tape was as good as the junior tape for most safeties in this draft class -- especially against the run," Renner wrote. "With a 6-foot-9 wingspan and no fear as a tackler, there's little reason to think that won't continue for him. He fell to the third because of a partially torn ACL last fall, but already was back working out in full pre-draft."
The risk does factor in when noting his injury concerns, as the defensive back only suited up in three games during his junior year thanks to that aforementioned torn ACL. However, if back to full health, the Titans might have picked up a huge addition to their back-end, possessing size, versatility, and sound performance during his time with Penn State to provide confidence in Tennessee's gamble for round three.
During his last fully healthy campaign at Penn State, Winston Jr. suited up in 13 games to collect 61 combined tackles, five passes defended, and picked up three turnovers in the process — a defensive playmaker that could soon evolve into a huge piece of this Titans defense.
All for a third-round pick, Winston's selection seems like a fine dart to throw, but time will tell if that value comes to life in this Titans defense.
