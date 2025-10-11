Titans Need LB to Step Up vs. Raiders
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray has been stepping up to the plate for his team.
The second-year pro out of North Carolina was awarded the team's "Dirty Player of the Week" award by head coach Brian Callahan, which honors "guys who are the unsung heroes in a game, that had to do a bunch of stuff that maybe isn't going to get recognized by the general public, but (we) recognize the effort, and the importance of that type of play."
"He played well on both phases," Callahan said of Gray via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So, it's a chance to recognize that work and that commitment."
Gray played well both on defense and special teams, making him worthy of the award. Gray came from behind to win the starting middle linebacker job out of training camp, and he is ensuring that the Titans aren't regretting that decision.
Gray will be put to the test in Week 6 when the Titans take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who boast rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
"The Titans are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 146.8 yards per game. The Raiders would love to test them, and running back Ashton Jeanty has proven to be more than capable," Wyatt wrote.
"Jeanty has 82 carries for 349 yards and four scrimmage touchdowns, and he has back-to-back games with 100-plus scrimmage yards. He has caused 29 missed tackles on runs (which is second in the NFL behind only Jonathan Taylor) and he has 12 runs of 10-plus yards in 2025. Linebacker Cedric Gray has been a tackling machine for the Titans, who will need to swarm on defense."
Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick and latest Heisman Trophy finalist out of Boise State, is viewed as one of the top running backs in the league, so it will be key for the Titans to find a way to prevent him from going off. Gray leads the team in tackles with 48, so he will be a key player in the game plan to stop Jeanty in his tracks.
Gray's 48 tackles through five games rank fourth in the NFL behind Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders and Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins, so he's in some pretty elite company.
If he has another strong performance against Jeanty and the Raiders, he could be in line for more recognition.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!