Titans Provide Injury Updates on Two Rookies
The Tennessee Titans are dealing with some notable injury recoveries to a pair of their draft picks at rookie minicamp.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters that former Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. (third round) and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (sixth round) are both dealing with injuries. Winston Jr. is still coming off of a torn ACL while Mullings is working his way back from core muscle surgery.
In three seasons at Penn State, Winston Jr. posted 89 total tackles, one forced fumble, five passes defended and one interception. A Columbia, MD. native, he battled injury during his college career but will now have a chance to turn things around during his rookie year in Nashville.
Callahan said that Winston Jr. will likely be fully cleared by the time training camp rolls around later this offseason.
"Obviously, he's coming off his ACL, he'll be out here, he'll be moving around a little bit, but he won't be participating with the entire group," Callahan said. "He's getting closer and closer to being fully clear. Training camp is probably the time that that'll happen, but he's well along in his rehab, but he's not ready to fully participate."
As for Mullings, he was a key backup on Michigan's 2023 National Championship team before having by far the best season of his career in 2024. Last season, he finished with career-high marks in rush attempts (185), rushing yards (948) and rushing touchdowns (12). This included four 100-yard rushing games and four contests with multiple touchdowns.
"Kalel Mullings is still coming off of his surgery he had this off season," Callahan said. "Still, you'll see him out there moving around, but we're just being careful with him at this point."
