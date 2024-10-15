Titans Stars Open Up About Colts Loss
The Tennessee Titans were close, but they didn't get the cigar in their 20-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
The loss set the Titans back after winning their last game in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. After the game, quarterback Will Levis took responsibility for the loss, but also said that he feels the team isn't at rock bottom.
"Across the board, we just need all of us to play at a higher level," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I have to look internally at what I can do better, but everyone has to do the same. We know we can be better than what we put out there."
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons also feels like the team could be playing better than its record suggests.
"I know how hard we work," Simmons said. "I know we can be a good team, because we are right there. Small stuff that we are doing is not helping us."
The Titans held a 17-10 lead going into the fourth quarter and it looked as if they were going to pull out their second straight win. However, they were unable to withstand the comeback that Colts backup quarterback Joe Flacco engineered.
After a field goal brought the Colts within four points at the start of the quarter, Flacco led a 75-yard drive that ended in the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
The Titans had multiple chances to tie or win, but they couldn't even get out of their own territory in the final three drives of the game.
If the Titans can find out how to make enough small changes, they can maybe begin to figure out how to turn this ship around before the confidence the team still has goes out the window.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!