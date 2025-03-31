Titans' Will Levis Must Fix One Issue
The Tennessee Titans are getting close to officially closing the chapter on the Will Levis era.
Levis may still be with the Titans next year, but he will likely become a backup for whoever the team takes with the No. 1 overall pick.
Though Levis may be due for a demotion, that doesn't mean he won't get another opportunity to play again for the Titans or another team.
If and when he gets the opportunity to start, he will have to fix parts of his game, according to CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso.
"The brilliant flashes from Levis in Year 1 gave way to inopportune and at times ridiculous decisions on turnovers early in the season that were only made worse by more injuries for what we are realizing is a pretty reckless quarterback. He's higher than Anthony Richardson because there've been longer stretches of quality play — like that amazing comeback in Miami in prime time as a rookie in 2023, and a 98-yard touchdown last season," Trapasso writes.
"Levis needs to acknowledge taking the easy completion or throwing the football away is completely fine — and actually needed — to succeed in the NFL."
A lot of Levis' struggles may have been linked to the Titans' offensive line woes. He was constantly under duress with pressure seeping through the trenches, and that forced him into some errant throws and turnovers.
Perhaps his next opportunity will have a stronger offensive line, and that could give Levis more time to make the smarter passes. It will be interesting to see how Levis responds to what's about to happen to him, but if he can find a way to get better, he could wind up in the conversation towards being a starter again, similar to how Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield had their downs before their ups.
