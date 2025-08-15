Three Storylines to Watch in Titans vs. Falcons
The Tennessee Titans are going into battle as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in their second preseason game.
After a big brawl on the final day of their joint practice this week, the stage has been set for a competitive matchup between the two teams. Here's a look at three things to keep an eye on going into the game:
Cam Ward's Encore
Ward is coming off of a performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw him lead a touchdown drive. Ward made several strong throws on the drive, leading people to see why he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ward was far from perfect, so he had stuff to work on and correct in practice this week. Now, he will have a chance to show that he's learned from his errors.
The Titans will likely have Ward play three or four drives during the game, which would be an uptick from what he saw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played in just two drives.
Can Trevor Siemian take the backup job?
Siemian was signed by the Titans earlier this week after the team cut Tim Boyle, who struggled mightily against the Bucs by throwing a pair of interceptions in the preseason opener.
Siemian is now in direct competition with Brandon Allen for the backup job and there's a legitimate chance the new quarterback can swoop in and take it. He was on the Titans practice squad last season, so there is familiarity with the system.
Allen also didn't do much to earn the backup job against the Bucs, so if Siemian plays well, there's a chance he could make a push for the No. 2 role.
Titans Defensive Line Improvement
The Titans defensive line looked like Swiss cheese last week against the Bucs. Granted, there weren't a lot of the starters on the field, so the performance should be taken with a grain of salt.
If the Falcons starters are out there on offense, running back Bijan Robinson could get some reps, which would test the Titans defense.
