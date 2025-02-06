Will Levis Shares Thoughts on Titans' GM Hire
The Tennessee Titans shook up their upstairs unit to start this offseason with the hiring of Mike Borgonzi –– now-former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager who was onboard the group of executives responsible for crafting the league's recent and dominant dynasty.
It's an addition that should excite many Titans fans as he hopefully becomes a catalyst for Tennessee's potential resurgence back to competitiveness. Yet, those feelings don't just stop at the fans. Some players on the roster have shared similar positive energy surrounding the team's big hire –– one being quarterback Will Levis.
Levis spoke about some of his feelings on the Titans' addition of Borgonzi during Super Bowl week, revealing that he's yet to meet him in person, some text conversations got exchanged with his new general manager, even having a bit of a hometown connection with him.
"First thing I noticed was the 617 [Boston] area code, which is close to my heart," Levis said. "But it was cool, hitting him back and forth [on text]. He seems like a great dude, he's done some amazing things with the Chiefs obviously, and I am looking forward to getting to know him and seeing what he has planned and what he sees for the vision of this team."
Levis and Borgonzi are both Boston natives, making for a nice sense of connection between the two of them. The Titans' quarterback respects the work done by the former Chiefs exec, hoping that the success can translate over to Tennessee.
Yet, a big decision to be made on the horizon for Borgonzi that will ultimately parlay into the team's success will be what's in store for the future under center, which Levis plays a major factor in.
Quarterback questions have surrounded Tennessee since the start of the offseason, especially with their number one overall pick for later this offseason –– potentially used to select a new signal caller. The new Titans exec has ensured that Levis will be "given every opportunity" to be the guy for this offense, but Levis is moving into this offseason with an unwavering mentality.
"It's good to hear, but it doesn't change my process," Levis said about Borgonzi's comments. "I think I have a really good schedule, and outlook, on these next couple of months before we start up OTAs. I am going to put myself in a great position to be healthy and to be ready to play... Hopefully, I can do whatever I can to show them that I can and should be the quarterback for this team."
Regardless of what may lie ahead for the Titans' 2023 second-rounder, Levis seems motivated and excited for what lies ahead in the Borgonzi era of the Titans.
