How To Watch: Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens

While the Washington Football Team did win its first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the team still has much to work on and develop.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the first-team offense are still trying to score its first touchdown this preseason and head coach Ron Rivera and his staff will have to start thinking about final cuts and a 53-man roster.

Rivera said the starters will play in the final preseason game and will get as much time as they need. He hasn't officially announced who his Week 1 starters will be. For now, it's not much of a secret who'll be the starting quarterback ... It's Fitzpatrick.

"I think the players know," Rivera said about Washington's starting quarterback situation.

This is the last chance for players on the "bubble" to show why they deserve a final roster spot, like wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden or rookie defensive end Will Bradley-King.

Washington has a lot of depth on its roster and is looking to keep those who bring it the most "value".

The Ravens have played Washington in the preseason every year since 2016 and now have an NFL record on the line it could break. Baltimore is looking to win the most preseason games in a row (20), after tying the NFL record (19) held by the 1959-1962 Green Bay Packers last week against the Carolina Panthers.

It looks like Washington will still be without wide receiver Curtis Samuel despite being activated off the PUP list. Baltimore looks like it will be without its three top wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Sammy Watkins and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who's still recovering from his season-ending injury last November.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

When: Saturday, August 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Fed Ex Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington

Radio: WTEM 980 AM/WMAL 105.9 FM/ESPN 630 AM

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Name to watch - WR Antonio Gandy-Golden: After many thought the former Liberty wide receiver would be cut by now, he continues to prove why he deserves a spot in Washington. Gandy-Golden led the team in receiving yards (38) and was tied for the most catches (3) against the Bengals. As the preseason has progressed, he's improved in each game and looks like he could bring valuable depth to Washington this season.

