    December 14, 2021
    WFT vs. Eagles: Strength on Strength?

    Philadelphia's running game vs. Washington's run defense, something's gotta give
    When the Washington Football Team travels north to face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, it’ll be much more than just a run-of-the-mill game between the NFC East rivals. 

    For starters, the Eagles and WFT are two of five NFC teams with matching 6-7 records through 14 weeks of play. 

    Washington currently holds the seventh spot in the playoff race but has Philadelphia, along with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints, hoping to see it stumble, in hopes of taking over the coveted last spot.

    While three of those teams will have to do their best to win and hope for good fortune, Philly has the unique ability to create its own luck. Starting in Week 15, and again in Week 17.

    Leaning on its rushing attack this season, Philadelphia enters this first contest against Washington with the NFL’s top run game in yards per game (160), and is second-best with a 5.05 yards per carry average. It’ll come as no surprise then, the Eagles also sit atop the league in first downs gained on the ground with 128. 

    On the flip side, the burgundy and gold rush defense is one of the best in the league allowing fewer than 95 yards on the ground, per game. 

    Washington’s defense has also only given up 70 first downs this season on the ground. The fourth-best mark among NFL defenses in 2021. 

    As a result, WFT currently has a Top-10 defense in scoring since its bye, holding opponents under 20 points on a regular basis since Week 10. 

    While the Eagles have produced north of 25 points per game on average this season, it relies heavily on the ground game, which has produced 19 of the 34 touchdowns scored in 2021. 

    Two teams, strong on the ground, with pride and playoff positions, hanging in the balance.

