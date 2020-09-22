Washington Works Out Six

Per Albert Breer, who released the NFL visit and work out tracker on twitter Monday -- the Washington Football Team worked out the following players on Monday.

1. RB Tyler Gaffney

2. G Jeremy Vujnovich

3. RB Damarea Crockett

4. T Brandon Hitner

5. LB Justin Phillips

6. RB William Stanback

Gaffney is a 29-year old former draft pick of you guessed it, Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

The fact that the Washington Football team worked out three different running backs strongly suggests that one of their current backs is ailing or that Bryce Love is nowhere close to helping them out.

Gaffney, a Stanford product, would be very familiar with the style Washington uses. Ron Rivera said during camp that the Stanford system assimilation for Christian McCaffrey and Love was one of the things that they liked.

Vujnovich, a veteran guard who was with the WFT in the offseason was released in August. He started an entire season for Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts but has been injured for much of the last few years.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621