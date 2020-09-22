SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Washington Works Out Six

Chris Russell

Per Albert Breer, who released the NFL visit and work out tracker on twitter Monday -- the Washington Football Team worked out the following players on Monday.

1. RB Tyler Gaffney

2. G Jeremy Vujnovich

3. RB Damarea Crockett

4. T Brandon Hitner

5. LB Justin Phillips

6. RB William Stanback

Gaffney is a 29-year old former draft pick of you guessed it, Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

The fact that the Washington Football team worked out three different running backs strongly suggests that one of their current backs is ailing or that Bryce Love is nowhere close to helping them out.

Gaffney, a Stanford product, would be very familiar with the style Washington uses. Ron Rivera said during camp that the Stanford system assimilation for Christian McCaffrey and Love was one of the things that they liked. 

Vujnovich, a veteran guard who was with the WFT in the offseason was released in August. He started an entire season for Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts but has been injured for much of the last few years. 

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rivera on Scherff: "He's Going to Miss a Couple of Weeks."

Brandon Scherff won't be playing for the WFT this Sunday against Cleveland and probably not until October sometime.

Chris Russell

Jordan Reed was Feasting on the Jets!

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1308135368684863495

Chris Russell

Rivera: "I'm Holding Up Well"

The rigors of an NFL season are hard enough. For players. For coaches. For everyone. Especially if you're battling cancer. As Ron Rivera is.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets

A few Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets of information for you as the team made a few moves + the future of Kyle Smith.

Chris Russell

What Went Wrong for Washington - Offense

The Washington Football Team is going to need a lot more help from their offense each week, especially when the defense struggles, as it did Sunday.

Bryan Manning

Injury to Insult GNI/Locked On POD - 1 Min

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN7758224155

Chris Russell

Where Does Dwayne Haskins Go From Here? GNI/Locked On POD - 5 Min

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN3121963964

Chris Russell

Full "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast - Mon 9/21/20

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN7777838582

Chris Russell

Snider: The WFT D-Line Was Largely Neutralized

The Washington defensive line which received so much praise was largely reduced to Chase Young and not much else.

RickSnider

Washington Pecked to Death By Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals

Another slow start by Washington could not be overcome against the high flying Arizona Cardinals offense. Fall to 1-1, still in first place of NFC East.

Alan Lepore