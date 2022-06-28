Penguins Announce Dates and Names for 2022 Prospect Camp

The camp will feature multiple notable prospects from the Pittsburgh Penguins system.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 24 prospects from around hockey to participate in their 2022 Development Camp.

Prospects from the Penguins system and beyond will take the ice in mid-July at the Mario Lemieux Sports Complex for a five-day camp.

Among the 24 invitees, there are multiple notable prospects looking to take the next step in their journey to the NHL.

Goaltending prospects Joel Blomqvist and Filip Lindberg will be participating and both want to build off of their 2021-22 seasons.

Blomqvist spent a majority of the year with his Liiga team Karapat where he put up a 6-3-5 record with a 1.31 goals against average.

Before the end of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins season, Blomqvist was brought over to make his North American hockey debut.

The 20-year-old played one game with WBS and gave up a pair of goals in a loss but made 25 saves.

Lindberg spent a majority of the 2021-22 season injured, playing only seven games with WBS.

He reached a 4-2 record with a .915 save percentage.

Prospects Tristan Broz, Lukas Svejkovsky, and Colin Swoyer are some of the notable skaters attending the camp.

Broz was taken in the second round (58th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, and spent the year with the University of Minnesota in the NCAA, scoring 11 points in 36 games.

Svejkovsky split his time in the WHL between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Between the two teams, he pumped out 76 points (35-41) in 57 regular season games.

During the WHL Playoffs, Svejkovsky helped the Thunderbirds go all the way to the WHL Final with 28 points (11-17) in 24 games.

Swoyer is a recent college signing of the Penguins who played mostly with Michigan Tech of the NCAA as a defenseman.

The puck moving defenseman tallied 23 points (5-18) in 36 games before making the jump to play a handful of games with WBS.

Forward Max Sasson and defenseman Aiden Fulp are attending the camp on amateur tryout contracts.

The camp begins July 10th and will conclude on July 14th, check out the full roster here.

