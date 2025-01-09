Former No. 3 NBA Overall Pick Drops 49 Points in Dominant G League Debut
The Houston Rockets made a shocking move to send former No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard down to the G League recently. Sheppard hadn't been playing very well for Houston and the team decided it was best to just give him more reps before continuing.
Well, Sheppard made the most of his first game in the G League. The former lottery pick dropped 49 points for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the game. Sheppard made eight 3-point shot attempts in the contest as well.
The rookie guard shot 17-of-33 from the field, including his eight threes. Sheppard also had six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in the game.
The Rockets were super high on Sheppard coming out of college and they elected to use their top pick on him. The sharpshooter has struggled to find consistency in the league so far but this performance in the G League is promising.
For the season, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He has even struggled to shoot from distance, averaging just 27.9 percent from beyond the arch.
In college, Sheppard was one of the better shooters in the country, leading to him being selected this high in the NBA Draft. Sheppard was a career 52.1 percent shooter from deep over 33 games with Kentucky. He also averaged 12.5 points throughout his college days.
The Rockets believe that sending Sheppard down to the G League could help him navigate everything. Sheppard is a big part of the future of this Houston team and they need him to get himself ready to go.
Houston has been one of the nicer surprises around the NBA this season, placing toward the top of the Western Conference standings. The Rockets have a nice blend of young talent and veterans that gives them a strong competitive edge whenever on the floor.
If they can get Sheppard back into form, this team could be very dangerous. Houston has loads of draft picks to use at their disposal as well, helping to set themselves up in a great spot for the foreseeable future.
