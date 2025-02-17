Warriors Signing G League Forward to New Deal
Former NBA lottery pick, forward Kevin Knox, intends to sign a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors had one spot open to fill the roster, and they decided to go with Knox.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared via X.
The deal is expected to be finalized next week after the NBA All-Star week. Knox has been playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League this season.
In 28 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The veteran forward has shot 49.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The Warriors have had trouble filling out their roster due to being close to their first-apron hard cap. The Warriors need to sign at least two players to reach the roster minimum of 14 players.
The Warriors have until Feb. 20 to fill the minimum. Teams are only allowed to dip below that minimum for up to 14 consecutive days and 28 total days in a season.
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox has six years of NBA experience under his belt but hasn’t been in the league since being waived by Golden State in October.
He appeared in 31 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, scoring 7.2 points in 18.1 minutes per night on .462/.330/.909 shooting. Knox has had trouble staying in the NBA due to poor and inconsistent play.
Knox is averaging 7.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in his NBA career while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three in 306 games.
Knox started his career with the New York Knicks, where he had the best season of his career, averaging 12.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 37 percent from the field in 75 games and 57 starts.
After four seasons with the Knicks, Knox has bounced around the league from the Atlanta Hawks, Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and now the Warriors.
The 25-year-old was a standout at Kentucky before the Knicks took a chance on him as a lottery pick in 2018.
