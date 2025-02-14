Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Heads to Broadcasting, Kevin Durant Future Plans, More

Jeremy Hanna

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Carmelo Anthony looks on in the first half between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Carmelo Anthony looks on in the first half between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Carmelo Anthony is easily one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA, having been named to 10 All-Star teams, the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and leading the league in scoring in 2013. Now, it seems that he can also add broadcaster to his resume.

According to reports, Anthony has officially been hired by NBC as one of the network's studio analysts. He is expected to begin broadcasting NBA games next season.

Additionally, former NBA forward Chandler Parsons wants multi-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to leave the Phoenix Suns and joine a different NBA All-Star in the Eastern Conference. Whether Durant would want to leave the Suns remains to be seen.

Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:

Carmelo Anthony Signs With NBC to be NBA Studio Analyst: Report

NBA Fans React to Carmelo Anthony Joining NBC as Broadcaster

Former NBA Forward Wants Kevin Durant to Team Up With All-Star Guard in East

Patrick Beverley Leaving Hapoel Tel-Aviv: Report

Unrivaled 1vs1 Tournament Update: Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, More

Fort Wayne Mad Ants Add Frontcourt Depth Following Jahlil Okafor’s Pacers Deal

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News