Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Heads to Broadcasting, Kevin Durant Future Plans, More
Carmelo Anthony is easily one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA, having been named to 10 All-Star teams, the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and leading the league in scoring in 2013. Now, it seems that he can also add broadcaster to his resume.
According to reports, Anthony has officially been hired by NBC as one of the network's studio analysts. He is expected to begin broadcasting NBA games next season.
Additionally, former NBA forward Chandler Parsons wants multi-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to leave the Phoenix Suns and joine a different NBA All-Star in the Eastern Conference. Whether Durant would want to leave the Suns remains to be seen.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
