Blake Griffin Gets Brutally Honest About Reality of 'Lob City' Clippers Chemistry
Six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA team selection Blake Griffin joined the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast where he got candid about his experiences over the course of his NBA career. Griffin spoke on topics like the new NBA media rights deal, battling prime Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler trade rumors, and much more.
Griffin was of course asked to discuss his time on the Los Angeles Clippers. In a 2009 draft class that consisted of household names like Steph Curry and James Harden, L.A. chose Griffin as the number one overall pick.
The Clippers were eager to bring the high-flying versatile big man to the franchise to join Chris Paul, but unfortunately, the rookie went down with a knee injury during a preseason matchup, keeping him on the sideline for the remainder of the season.
Griffin played his first real NBA season the following year where he made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance along with winning Rookie of the Year, despite the team’s underwhelming record. As Griffin’s time in Los Angeles continued, fans began wondering why the Clippers weren’t as successful as many anticipated.
Over the years, fans began speculating about the controversy between Paul and Griffin, pinpointing their rocky relationship as the reason for the Clippers’ downfall. There is clear documentation of the two in heated situations, but it’s never actually been confirmed the relationship between the point guard and big man affected the team’s success.
Griffin set the record straight saying “that’s not the case.”
”A lot of people tried to make it seem like we don’t like each other, that was just not the case,” Griffin said. “It was him sort of bringing us along, as young players trying to teach us how you do this every single night.”
He went on to address Paul’s competitive nature which played a huge role in the dynamic of their relationship.
”Everybody sees the midrange. Everybody sees the step back, everybody sees all that. The thing that people don’t really see is and what people don’t really understand is his competitive drive and his hunger to win just a regular season game is pretty unmatched.”
Griffin has confirmed in the past he and Chris Paul, along with other former teammates like DeAndre Jordan and Jamal Crawford are still friends and keep in contact. Paul recently showed Griffin some love following his announcement to retire in 2024.
