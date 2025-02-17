Carmelo Anthony Says Bulls' Matas Buzelis Should Have Been First Overall Pick
NBA legend and Hall of Fame finalist Carmelo Anthony knows a thing or two about up-and-coming talent.
Anthony was once a great young talent himself. He hails from Brooklyn, New York, and played at one of the most prestigious basketball schools in the country, Oak Hill, in Virginia.
Anthony made a name for himself in college at the University of Syracuse.
Those days are behind Anthony, but he knows talent when he sees it, and he loves what he has seen from Chicago Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis.
Buzelis hails from Chicago and now plays for his hometown team. In this past year's draft, he was a lottery pick, drafted No. 11 overall.
However, if you ask Anthony, he believes Buzelis should have been the No.1 pick over Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher.
Here's what Anthony had to say about that.
“I f**k with Matas. He could’ve been the top pick in the draft. I think Chicago has something with Matas.”
Anthony is a big fan of Buzelis due to his play and the fact that he has seen him grow as a person and player.
The rookie forward has climbed his way onto the Bulls' rotation. He went from having zero minutes to being the starting power forward for the team.
Since becoming the Bulls starter in four games, Buzelis has averaged 25.8 minutes, has 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and has averaged a block a game.
So far this month, Buzelis is averaging 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists and is shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.
Buzelis threw his hat in the ring for this year's slam Dunk competition, and while his performance didn't live up to expectations, he has a long career ahead of him.
Anthony is an all-time great, and his praise could go a long way for Buzelis.
Anthony was named a Hall of Fame finalist for this year's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class.
Anthony is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen in this generation.
Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and ranks 10th on the NBA's career scoring list with 28,289 points. He also led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003.
Although he never won the ultimate prize in the NBA, Anthony is an all-time talent and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes in September.
