Patrick Beverley Being Sued Over 2024 Playoff Incident
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley is being sued over a 2024 incident that occurred during the playoffs. This stems from when Beverley was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and the team faced off against the Indiana Pacers in the postseason.
During the end of the playoff series, Beverley walked toward the bench and ended up throwing the basketball two times at fans. Here is a video of the altercation below.
In the report, Jessica Simmons and Katie Lanciotti claim that they were asked to leave the game despite the actions of Beverley. They are also suing the Bucks organization for the incident as well.
“We believe that the Milwaukee Bucks fostered a culture of misconduct by their players without any repercussions,” said their attorney John Kautzman, according to the Indiana Lawyer.
The two have claimed battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and invasion of privacy from this situation. Bucks' former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer is also named in the suit.
After the incident, Beverley took to social media to explain his actions.
"Not Fair at all," Beverley posted on X about the incident. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.
"But I have to be better. And I will."
Beverley has claimed that he dealt with racial slurs throughout the game. The guard was suspended for four games by the NBA but has yet to serve them.
This was the last game that Beverley has played in the NBA and he was playing overseas in the Israeli League for some time this year. The former guard has since left and is currently a free agent entirely.
Beverley has been known to cause issues throughout his NBA career so nobody was all that surprised by the actions that took place. But he seemed to cross a line in this game and now will be dealing with the consequences of his actions in court.
It remains to be seen what will happen form this suit but it seems that Beverley could be in some legal trouble. The former NBA guard has yet to comment on the matter
More Ball Around news:
Michael Jordan Son Sees Arrest Charges Reportedly Changed
Kendrick Perkins Has One Big Issue With Grizzlies Being Title Contenders
Lakers Rookie Bronny James Erupts For Another Dominant Game in G League
For more basketball news and notes, make sure to head over to Ball Around on SI.