Paul Pierce Rips Into LeBron James Over Recent On-Court Struggles
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been on one ugly slump over the past handful of games.
James has not looked like the James we've all come to know, especially from behind the arc. After a career year from behind the arc last year in which he shot 41 percent, these past handful of games have been the polar opposite.
James has not made a three-point shot in four consecutive games, bringing his horrid streak to 0-for-19 from three. Because of that, he has received a ton of criticism from the media, including former NBA star forward and rival Paul Pierce.
In a recent episode of FS1's Speak, Pierce was blunt about James' recent performances. Pierce said there is only one of three options: cut down on his minutes, play fewer games, or call it a career after this season if he decides to play through.
“This is LeBron's worst stretch of his career... He's gonna have to cut down on his minutes... This could be LeBron James' last season in the NBA.”
Pierce hit the nail on the head. If James wants to get back in any groove, one of those three things needs to happen.
James' recent performance was arguably the worst of his career. James was atrocious on Monday against the Timberwolves. He tied a season-low with 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field in L.A.'s loss.
James went 0-for-4 on 3-pointers against the Wolves, extending his drought to 0-for-19 from deep in his past four games -- the worst he has shot from three since he missed 24 straight from Dec. 26, 2003, to Jan. 13, 2004.
Has Father Time finally caught up with James, or is this just a slump he will eventually figure out? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: it is not pretty right now.
Jams has done it all in his illustrious career, but if his body is feeding him signs now, then what is the point of playing another year or so? He has done all he could in his career, including playing alongside his eldest son, Bronny James.
Nobody is superhuman, and as we've seen in the past handful of games, James could begin to lose a step or two.
It could be an ugly slump that will pass soon, or it could be the beginning of the end of James' NBA career.
