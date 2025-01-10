Western Conference Squad Signs G League Star to New Deal
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed undrafted rookie Zyon Pullin to a two-way contract, the team announced on Friday. The 23-year-old had an exceptional outing in the NBA G League playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and will now take his first official step back into the league.
Pullin went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft before being signed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in July. He was shortly waived a few weeks later, making his future in the NBA uncertain.
Pullin had a stellar college career having been named to the 2023-24 All-SEC First Team averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.5 minutes as a graduate transfer at Florida last season.
Pullin re-signed with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 deal in August, then was released shortly before the 2024-25 regular season began. His first pro season would be spent with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
After signing with the Skyforce, Pullin shined in the regular season, showcasing his ability to compete at the pro level. Most recently, he’s started in the last six games with notable performances including a 37-point career-high, to go along with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and a plus-28 plus-minus on December 30 against the Valley Suns.
Pullin was a huge factor this season for the Skyforce averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.3 rebounds. He’s an active defender, averaging 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from long range.
Pullin got off to a rather slow start before the regular season began, averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the Tip-Off Tournament this Fall. He played a modest role on the team before finding his footing and really budding into a dominant player in the G League.
Now, after six regular season G League games, Pullin ranks fifth in scoring and fourth in assists. He’s proven his ability to score from different areas of the floor, and being a reliable offensive threat.
In order to bring Pullin to Memphis, the Grizzlies decided to waive center Colin Castleton. Castleton appeared in 10 games for the Grizzlies averaging 1.4 points. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his rookie season in 2023.
The terms of Pullin’s contract have not been disclosed, but Pullin is expected to spend lots of time with the team’s G League affiliate.
