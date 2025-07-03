Buzzer Beater On SI

3-Time NBA Dunk Champion Becomes Free Agent

Former Georgetown guard, Mac McClung, is searching for a new NBA team.

Tommy Wild

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung (8) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mac McClung has been in the basketball spotlight ever since he went viral for throwing down some vicious dunks as a high schooler.

Now, the three-time NBA Dunk Contest winner is searching for a new home to continue his basketball career as the Orlando Magic reportedly withdrew their qualifying offer, making McClung an unrestricted free agent.

McClung has never been able to stick on an NBA roster and has appeared with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Magic during his career.

With these teams, he's averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Even though Mac's game hasn't translated to the NBA, he'll always be remembered for his flying ability, which was on display during his time with the Georgetown Hoyas.

McClung played the first two seasons of his collegiate career in Washington, D.C., averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 29 percent from behind the arc.

The guard has played six seasons in the G League and has largely been a nonstop scoring machine. Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three.

It will be interesting to see if another organization decides to sign McClung to a two-way deal or if the former Hoya will appear in another NBA game.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

