3-Time NBA Dunk Champion Becomes Free Agent
Mac McClung has been in the basketball spotlight ever since he went viral for throwing down some vicious dunks as a high schooler.
Now, the three-time NBA Dunk Contest winner is searching for a new home to continue his basketball career as the Orlando Magic reportedly withdrew their qualifying offer, making McClung an unrestricted free agent.
McClung has never been able to stick on an NBA roster and has appeared with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Magic during his career.
With these teams, he's averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
Even though Mac's game hasn't translated to the NBA, he'll always be remembered for his flying ability, which was on display during his time with the Georgetown Hoyas.
McClung played the first two seasons of his collegiate career in Washington, D.C., averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 29 percent from behind the arc.
The guard has played six seasons in the G League and has largely been a nonstop scoring machine. Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three.
It will be interesting to see if another organization decides to sign McClung to a two-way deal or if the former Hoya will appear in another NBA game.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: Former Drake Standout Joins Phoenix Suns' Summer League Roster
MORE: Former Villanova Star Plans To Sign New Deal With Suns, Per Report
MORE: Phoenix Suns Trade Up to Land Rasheer Fleming in Massive NBA Draft Steal
MORE: Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Cedric Coward Sends Bold Warning to NBA
MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Rookie Thomas Sorber Sends Championship Message