Chicago Bulls Zoning In On BYU Star Ahead of NBA Draft
The Chicago Bulls are focusing in on BYU guard Egor Demin ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bulls hold the 12th overall pick, putting them near the end of the lottery.
In his freshman season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three,
While the numbers don't jump off the page due to his inefficient shooting, Demin's impressive combine performance has him rising up draft boards.
Demin's rise has him going as early as the top 10 in recent mock drafts.
The 6-foot-9 guard is a talented playmaker and ball-handler who could play well at the NBA level.
The Bulls would be an interesting landing spot for Demin. Chicago wants to have an up-tempo offense, which Demin would fit perfectly in.
However, the Bulls are also expected to re-sign Josh Giddey in free agency, another tall playmaking guard.
If Chicago were to draft Demin and keep Giddey, they would need one of the two to become a reliable three-point shooter.
Demin's draft stock is rising, but if he falls to 12, it sounds like the Bulls will pounce on the opportunity and take him.
