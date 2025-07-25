Former BYU Star Egor Demin Receives Brutal Take From NBA Executives
Brooklyn Nets guard and former BYU star Egor Demin has received a harsh assessment from NBA executives following Summer League.
Demin was ranked as the biggest reach of the NBA Draft, finishing with seven votes, three more than second-place, Yang Hansen.
The Nets took Demin with the 8th overall pick in the draft. The six-foot-nine guard out of BYU is talented, but may have been available later in the first round.
"Even if you believe in [Demin] as a starting NBA point guard -- and I don't -- it seems like he would've been gettable at the end of the lottery, or even later," one Eastern Conference executive said.
Demin appeared in 33 games for BYU in his freshman campaign, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three.
Demin's three-point shooting was the primary concern for teams ahead of the draft. However, in Summer League, Demin showed signs of improvement, shooting 43.5 percent from behind the arc on 23 attempts. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a steal per game across three games.
Demin may have been a reach in the draft, but he is still talented and has an excellent opportunity to grow on a young and rebuilding Nets team.
