Former NBA Champion Joins Hawaii Basketball Program In New Role

Patty Mills is joining the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors men's basketball program as their new general manager.

Patty Mills
In the ever-changing landscape that is NCAA sports, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors made an exciting announcement to help their basketball program evolve for the future.

Men's basketball coach Eran Ganot announced that Patty Mills is joining the Hawai'i men's basketball program as the new general manager.

"This is a truly special day for our program," said Ganot in a statement (via the athletic department).

"The landscape of college athletics has changed significantly and continues to evolve more toward a professional sports model. Our goal is to boldly navigate these times while staying consistent to the values of our program and the values of Hawai'i. Having immersed himself in the island culture for the last decade, Patty shares those values and his love for the islands is abundantly clear."

Mills had an accomplished 16-year NBA career, during which he won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs at the end of the 2014 season.

The 36-year-old is a resident of the state, and he lived there during the NBA offseason.

"I'm deeply honored to join the University of Hawai'i basketball program as the new General Manager," Mills said.

"This role is not only a professional milestone, but a personal one as well. Despite being from different parts of the Pacific region, as someone from the Torres Strait Islands, I feel a strong cultural connection to Hawai'i—our communities share deep respect and spiritual connection to the land, sea and sky and the strength of family and tradition."

This news is an exciting development for the Rainbow Warriors program, and it'll be interesting to see what type of impact Mills has on the Hawai'i program moving forward.

