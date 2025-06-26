Kings Rookie Nique Clifford Receives Bold Take From ESPN Analyst
Sacramento Kings rookie and Colorado State star Nique Clifford has received a strong take from ESPN analyst Bobby Marks.
Marks named Clifford as the "sneakiest pick" from the first round of the NBA Draft.
Clifford was drafted with the 24th overall pick in the NBA Draft. The pick was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Sacramento Kings, giving them the rights to Clifford.
Clifford was an impactful all-around player for Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
Clifford made the MWC All-Defense team and was the MWC Tourney MVP at Colorado State.
He is an NBA-ready wing who has an all-around game and should contribute for the Kings right away. He has the versatility to guard multiple positions and shoots the three-ball at a solid clip. His rebounding and passing are also strengths in his game.
Clifford should have a chance to contribute right away for Sacramento. They had a weak bench in the 2024-25 season, especially at the wing position.
He adds to the Kings' young core of Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray.
The Colorado State standout may not be one of the top rookies in the class, but he's one of the more ready prospects and could be a solid rotational player in his rookie campaign.
