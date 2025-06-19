Minnesota Timberwolves Urged to Land Georgetown Star in NBA Draft
The Minnesota Timberwolves are predicted to draft Georgetown star Thomas Sorber with the 17th overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Sorber had a solid freshman season, averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game. He shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from three.
The 19-year-old was a Big East All-Freshman and was named to the All-Big East team. His defensive prowess and rebounding ability could make him an instant impact player in the NBA. Sorber is also a solid passer for a center, making smart passes from the post.
The Timberwolves would be an interesting fit for Sorber, as they have question marks around all of their bigs this offseason. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are likely to test free agency, while Rudy Gobert has been involved in trade rumors.
Even if all three of Randle, Reid, and Gobert are on the roster to start next season, Sorber could be an impactful rim protector off the bench for the Timberwolves.
The Georgetown star is one of the best bigs in the draft and could be a rotational player in his rookie campaign.
