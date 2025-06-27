Buzzer Beater On SI

Phoenix Suns Trade Up to Land Rasheer Fleming in Massive NBA Draft Steal

The Phoenix Suns traded up to draft Saint Joseph's star forward Rasheer Fleming.

Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns traded up, sending the 36th overall pick and two future second-round picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves to select Saint Joseph's star forward Rasheer Fleming.

Fleming is one of the most NBA-ready players in the class, who has two-way upside at the next level. The 20-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in his junior season at Saint Joseph's.

Fleming shot 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. His efficiency improved in every single season in college, including a major jump from behind the arc. Fleming went from a 29.7 percent three-point shooter in his freshman year to a 32.4 percent in his sophomore campaign and 39 percent in the 2024-25 season.

Fleming could carve out a major role for the Suns, who don't have much depth at forward. His defense should fit well around star guard Devin Booker and new acquisition Jalen Green.

It's been a busy offseason for the Suns as they retool their roster around Booker. The Saint Joseph's star is a great fit and should slot right into Phoenix's rotation.

