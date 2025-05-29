St. John's, Rick Pitino Receive Harsh Reality Following Key NBA Draft Decision
At the deadline, RJ Luis Jr., the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year, announced he was keeping his name in the 2025 NBA Draft pool. As a result, CBS Sports lumped St. John’s in with the ‘losers’ crowd after the NBA Draft class was settled.
Luis wasn’t necessarily expected to remain at school, but he isn’t a sure-fire draft pick in this summer’s draft either. Despite entering the portal and weighing his options, Luis is ‘sticking to the plan’ of advancing to the next stage of his career.
“There will be no change of heart,” Reggie Luis, RJ’s father, told The Field of 68. “RJ’s excited about the future. He’s appreciative of St. John’s, Coach Pitino and the fans. He wants to leave college as a Johnnie.”
St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino said earlier this offseason that the plan all along was to get Luis to the next level for the 2025 NBA Draft. He expects that Luis will climb up the draft boards, though that hasn’t materialized just yet.
“Our goal from day one this year was for him to go to the NBA,” Pitino said in April. “He’ll go to workouts, and he’ll move just like Donovan [Mitchell] did, and just like the other guys, he’ll move up the ladder. He’ll go from the second round, I think, into the late first round.”
While it will sting for St. John’s to take the court next season without Luis, it won’t exactly crater the program. While CBS Sports did name St. John’s a loser at the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, they also ranked the program No. 1 overall in their preseason Top 25 And 1 rankings. The return of Zuby Ejiofor, the team’s other top scorer, and Transfer Portal additions like Ian Jackson from North Carolina play a significant role in that ranking.
Still, the classification of St. John’s as a loser in this scenario is more about the Red Storm going forward without an elite college basketball talent who probably should still be on their roster rather than the program taking a big step back. The Red Storm is still set up for another run to and through the NCAA Tournament in 2025.