Kennesaw State amongst finalists For 4-star PF Jalan Wingfield
Jalan Wingfield is one of the better power forward recruits in the country, and he has the offer sheet to back that up.
Checking in at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds from Atlanta, Georgia, Wingfield has nearly 20 offers to his name. Amongst the interested schools are Alabama, Auburn, DePaul, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.
Though Wingfield still has time to make a decision and he technically could play his college ball anywhere in the country, the elite power forward recruit has narrowed down his list.
Amongst his finalists are Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt of the SEC; Florida State and Georgia Tech of the ACC, and the Big 12's Cincinnati.
Oh, and there's Kennesaw State, which kind of sticks out like a sore thumb as a Conference-USA school, but the Owls give him a chance to stay in-state.
There's also the relationship to consider. Though Wingfield just recently received offers from some of the SEC schools on his list, his offer from Kennesaw State goes back to February of 2023. His next known offer was Florida State in October of 2023, so the Owls have been building a relationship with him for quite some time.
They're absolutely the underdogs in this recruiting battle, but they're in his Top 8 nonetheless.
Wingfield is ranked as the No. 14 power forward in the country, according to 247Sports. His father, Dontonio Wingfield, played NBA ball in the 90s after spending one season at Cincinnati.
Located in Kennesaw, Georgia, the Owls are coached by Antoine Pettway. Last season was their first in C-USA, and they went 19-14 with a 10-8 conference record. Kennesaw State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, which was the Owls' first and only March Madness appearance in program history.