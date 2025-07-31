Buzzer Beater On SI

Kennesaw State amongst finalists For 4-star PF Jalan Wingfield

The Kennesaw State Owls have to be happy to be mentioned amongst several big-time college hoops programs.

Andrew Kulha

Dec 29, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls head coach Antoine Pettway in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls head coach Antoine Pettway in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jalan Wingfield is one of the better power forward recruits in the country, and he has the offer sheet to back that up.

Checking in at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds from Atlanta, Georgia, Wingfield has nearly 20 offers to his name. Amongst the interested schools are Alabama, Auburn, DePaul, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Though Wingfield still has time to make a decision and he technically could play his college ball anywhere in the country, the elite power forward recruit has narrowed down his list.

Amongst his finalists are Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt of the SEC; Florida State and Georgia Tech of the ACC, and the Big 12's Cincinnati.

Oh, and there's Kennesaw State, which kind of sticks out like a sore thumb as a Conference-USA school, but the Owls give him a chance to stay in-state.

There's also the relationship to consider. Though Wingfield just recently received offers from some of the SEC schools on his list, his offer from Kennesaw State goes back to February of 2023. His next known offer was Florida State in October of 2023, so the Owls have been building a relationship with him for quite some time.

They're absolutely the underdogs in this recruiting battle, but they're in his Top 8 nonetheless.

Wingfield is ranked as the No. 14 power forward in the country, according to 247Sports. His father, Dontonio Wingfield, played NBA ball in the 90s after spending one season at Cincinnati.

Located in Kennesaw, Georgia, the Owls are coached by Antoine Pettway. Last season was their first in C-USA, and they went 19-14 with a 10-8 conference record. Kennesaw State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, which was the Owls' first and only March Madness appearance in program history.

feed

Published |Modified
Andrew Kulha
ANDREW KULHA

Andrew Kulha has been a professional sports writer for over 15 years, starting as an intern at Bleacher Report in 2010 and working his way through basically the entire online sports media landscape. He currently writes for a handful of sites across the On SI network, covering college basketball, college football, the NFL and NBA. Andrew's work has been published on websites such as 247Sports, Forbes, Yardbarker, Saturday Down South, MSN, and many others. He's been a freelancer since 2018 and is probably the only sports writer you know who is also a licensed mortician.

Home/Recruiting