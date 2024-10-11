F1 News: Pablo Montoya Pushes Aston Martin to Seal Blockbuster Deal with Champion Driver
In a push to elevate Aston Martin to new heights, former F1 driver and now influential commentator Juan Pablo Montoya has brought forward a proposal that he thinks could redefine the team’s trajectory. Montoya urges Aston Martin to secure Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion, in a move that would reflect the team's growing ambitions. This follows the recent hiring of Adrian Newey, a designer for his instrumental role in Red Bull's successes.
Aston Martin's ambition to ascend to the status of world championship contenders is clear after their recent investments in the likes of a new wind tunnel, and of course, new personnel. Newey's involvement is largely viewed as a long-term investment, with expectations for noteworthy improvement in the team’s performance by the year 2026. This focus on technical advancement is juxtaposed with the immediate need for star power on the track, as Montoya admits: "The missing ingredient is to get the right driver, a driver to get the job done."
Max Verstappen, currently under contract with Red Bull until 2028, finds himself at the center of speculation. His future remains the subject of much speculation, with reports indicating interest from several top-tier teams, specifically Mercedes, who is reportedly prepared to offer him a lucrative ambassadorial role if the driver agrees to come onboard.
However, Montoya suggests that Aston Martin, equipped with Newey's technical expertise and a renewed partnership with Honda, could entice the 3-time champion to consider a move, via Crash.net.
“He's one of those guys that is very good at thinking outside the box. What Lawrence Stroll has done is amazing, he’s got the Honda deal that Red Bull had before, and now he’s got Newey. He's got the two main elements that probably made Red Bull have so much success."
Fernando Alonso is contracted with Aston Martin until 2026. Nonetheless, questions surrounding the longevity of his career persist, given his age and the natural arc of an F1 driver's tenure. As we all know, contracts in F1 aren't worth the paper they're written on. Montoya reflects on this situation:
“Fernando is not a long-term option. When do they make that decision and go, ‘Hey, we’ve got the Honda, we’ve got Newey. Why not go after Max?' That would involve offering Max the same kind of deal that Newey got but a better one to do."
Securing Verstappen not only promises to improve Aston Martin's competitiveness on the track but also carries substantial commercial implications. Verstappen’s global appeal is a lucrative asset that could amplify the team's attractiveness to sponsors and investors, thereby increasing its overall valuation.
“Because then it's a long-term project. Then you have one of the best drivers in the world, if not the best, the current best driver in the championship and the better he does, the more money he's going to make long-term. Because the company is going to be worth even more.”
As the 2026 season approaches, with Adrian Newey’s influence expected to materialize tangibly, the strategic recruitment of Verstappen could catalyze a new era for Aston Martin. This combination of unrivaled technical and on-track talent is envisioned as a cornerstone of a future championship-caliber team, amplifying Aston Martin’s status within the Formula One echelon and ensuring robust long-term growth.
The potential addition of Verstappen to Aston Martin's lineup presents a compelling narrative of possible future success, providing a focal point that could redefine the competitive landscape of Formula One. Whether or not Aston Martin can execute this transformative vision remains a subject of focus for the wider motorsport community. However, should these strategic aspirations unfold as envisioned, it could herald an era of exciting competition and innovation at the forefront of the sport.