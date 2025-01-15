Aleix Espargaro Admits He Once 'Couldn't Stand' Marc Marquez
Aleix Espargaro has opened up about a time when he "couldn't even stand" Marc Marquez due to Marquez's rivalry with his brother, Pol Espargaro.
However, Pol's conflict with Marquez faded after the 2021 season when Marquez's severe arm injury meant there wasn't a ground for them to clash. Aleix praised Marquez for his exceptional talent and revealed he had "pursued him" throughout his career.
Marquez and Pol were intense rivals when they raced in the junior categories, though their rivalry softened upon entering MotoGP.
When Pol joined Honda in 2021, speculation arose that tensions might reignite. However, Marquez's persistent injury setbacks and Pol's performance struggles over his two seasons with the Japanese outfit prevented the rivalry from resurfacing.
Aleix, who retired from MotoGP after the 2024 season and teamed up with Honda as a test rider, now holds huge respect for Marquez and even spoke about exchanging helmets with him. Speaking in a DAZN documentary, as quoted by Crash.net, Aleix said:
“When I was little, my idol was Valentino Rossi.
“I'm older than Marc Marquez. Marc didn't exist, so being able to come and race with Valentino was impressive.
“Marc and I exchanged helmets and I told him that I had suffered and pursued him throughout my career.
“I don't think there has been a more talented rider in the entire championship.
“In the first part of my career, I couldn't even stand him, because he was my brother's kryptonite!”
Unfortunately for Pol, he retired from premier-class racing after a severe injury set him back. He then joined KTM as a test rider. His brother Aleix, who made his MotoGP debut in 2009, looked back at his racing career and acknowledged his "hot-blooded" approach which he accepts as his drawback. He also revealed one crucial aspect of his relationship with people that continues to "haunt" him. He added:
“If I am proud of something it is of not being a hypocrite.
“I have been able to be very faithful to who I am and always show it, the good and the bad.
“I have been like this throughout my sporting career, very temperamental.
“Maybe I'm a bit more hot-blooded. There are moments of tension that are difficult to manage and it's one of my [flaws].
“I've always made the people I get along with best and who I love the most pay for my anger and my rages.
“That trust, for better or worse, has led me to make mistakes and it will always haunt me.”