Alex Rins Reveals Intriguing Theory For Multiple Crashes At Sepang Testing
Yamaha rider Alex Rins has revealed his theory on the multiple crashes that occurred on the first day of pre-season testing at the Sepang International Circuit. The separate incidents included reigning world champion Jorge Martin, Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez, and Ai Ogura who escaped unhurt in a high-speed crash.
Rins noted that there were more crashes at Sepang compared to the shakedown test. While Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi pointed out that the rear medium tire was tricky to handle, which could have resulted in Martin's highside crash, Rins believes strong winds had a role to play in the incidents. He explained:
“Honestly, in the Shakedown we didn’t see any crash, or almost any crash.
“I will [point] to the wind, because it was a really strong wind.
“I was a little bit angry because I only did 41 laps – if I was able to do 42 it would be nice.
“But I only make 41 laps and there was a lot of free time waiting for the wind to go down.”
He added:
“The wind especially bad was turn four, turn five was quite strong, turn nine, 11, 13 after the change of direction where [Pedro] Acosta crashed – I don’t know if he crashed for the wind or not.”
Rins then noted that Yamaha was unable to test the new chassis and upper wing on the fairing due to the strong wind, which led the team to focus on evaluating the new Michelin tires instead. He said:
“Honestly, today, this strong wind has changed a little bit the plan.
“In the Shakedown we were able to test many things; a little bit setup, some new items like the chassis.
“The result of the chassis in the Shakedown was not super-good, but Yamaha was able to do a step up on the chassis. So, today we were planning to test the new chassis, modified a little bit, and then a new upper wing on the fairing.
“But we couldn’t for this wind.”
He added:
“We make a change on our plan and we test the Michelin [front] tyres, the three different Michelin tyres that they bring.
“It was three different types: one is similar to the soft [compound] that we have here, with another construction that was not bad; and then these next two were this different casing, different sized casing.”
With two more days of testing left, Rins hopes to successfully conclude testing the new chassis and the fairing with the modified wing. He said:
“For sure, we have two more days, I didn’t put any qualifying tyre to do a good lap time because it was not the right moment, this is what we discussed with our team.
“Tomorrow we will test the chassis and also the fairing, and let’s see if we can find something.”