Ducati Addresses Rossi's Influence On Francesco Bagnaia's Relationship With Marc Marquez
Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi has ruled out concerns that Valentino Rossi's influence could impact Francesco Bagnaia's relationship with his new teammate, Marc Marquez. Despite Bagnaia's close ties with the seven-time world champion, Tardozzi trusts his independence and believes he makes his own decisions.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez's move to the factory Ducati squad this year has sparked speculation about potential tensions with Bagnaia. Rossi, who has a well-documented history with Marquez dating back to their 2015 title clash, recently advised Bagnaia to avoid getting caught up in any psychological games with his new teammate, a warning that could further fuel speculation of internal friction.
While this scenario could play out, especially in the case of a championship battle between both factory riders, Tardozzi believes Bagnaia has his own ideas, thereby dismissing Rossi's role in a potential conflict. Speaking to Motosan, he said:
"Not at all, because Pecco thinks for himself.
“I know very well that within the VR46 group, Pecco says what he thinks and not what others would like to hear.
“Valentino and those close to him have their own ideas, and Pecco shares some of them, but not all. He has his own discernment and follows his ideas."
Tardozzi dismissed any notion of Bagnaia becoming jealous of Marquez despite the heightened attention surrounding his arrival at Ducati. He added:
"No. If Marc had signed for another manufacturer, the media would have been equally interested in him.
“Pecco knows where his place is at Ducati, he has a solid group around him, he has the credibility of a double MotoGP World Champion, he trusts us because he knows that we are doing everything possible for him and that the arrival of Marc is not going to take anything away from him."
The Ducati manager believes that both riders will work in harmony, especially considering their extensive racing experience. However, he warned that if the situation does escalate, Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna will be the one to take action. He added:
"I've already said that it's easier to work with two champions who know what they have to do, than to constantly supervise a young rider who can forget anything at any time.
“Pecco and Marc are two riders who respect each other, and they are both smart enough to know how to behave.
“If at any time there was the slightest tension or the slightest problem between them, which I don't think will happen.
“We'll see... In any case, Ducati is Ducati. I know Gigi... if he has to, he'll be the one to say, 'That's the way it is now!'"