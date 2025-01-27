Ducati Manager Unconcerned About Potential Rivalry Among Factory Riders
Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi remains unconcerned about a potential rivalry between factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, revealing that it is easier to handle champions than "young kids."
What boosts Tardozzi's confidence is the respect both riders have for each other, which he thinks will make it easy for him to manage them.
The 65-year-old manager made it clear that Ducati will support both riders on track, considering the fact that they're both world champions. Bagnaia has secured two MotoGP titles while Marquez has secured six in the premier class. Tardozzi stressed that he will not need to modify the way he works since he will be dealing with experienced riders. He said during Ducati's official team launch:
“I will not change my approach because in the end it’s much more easy to work with champions than with young ‘kids.
“I already know very well Pecco, while I am starting to know Marc. I think it will be very easy. And what supports my opinion is the respect that I see between them.
“They speak a lot. They are working together to try to improve the bike and then in the end it will be the racetrack that will say who is in front and who's in the back.
“But this is something that whoever is behind will take as a stimulation to be better for the following race. So I have no doubt that it will be very easy to work with them.”
He added:
“As we did in the past, we will support both riders. We have the power to do it. We will support those two champions - because we have two champions, not only two riders - and we are proud to have them.
“We will support them in the best way, and if one or the other will take a different way [with set-up or parts], we will try to support him in the best way.”
Tardozzi reflected on the triumph of finally defeating Marquez in Grands Prix during his Honda years, a victory that came after several unsuccessful attempts with Andrea Dovizioso in 2017 and was celebrated by the Italian marque. He added:
“We already spoke with Marc about that! I was so happy when we beat him because I knew that we were beating the best rider of the moment.
“So when we fought with him, I was super happy and the team was super happy because beating Marc on those times was for us something incredible.”