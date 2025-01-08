Jorge Martin Questions Future With Aprilia: ''I Have No Idea...'
Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has given a realistic prediction of when he could win his first championship title with Aprilia. The Spaniard won his maiden MotoGP title last year with Ducati's satellite team Pramac. However, he won't have the advantage of riding Ducati's dominant GP24 or GP25 this year, which he thinks will play a big role.
Martin engaged in an intense championship battle with factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, which extended to the final Grand Prix in Barcelona. But, with Ducati choosing Marc Marquez over Martin, he decided to sign with Aprilia. It remains to be seen if Martin can continue his championship momentum in 2025, as he admitted that it won't be an easy task.
With uncertainty on the horizon, Martin has his doubts, as he revealed a realistic timeline for operating at his peak performance again. While his post-season test with Aprilia was better than anticipated, the 26-year-old rider isn't confident about securing his second championship in 2025. He said on the Tengo Un Plan podcast, as quoted by Crash.net:
“If I had continued with Ducati, the goal would've been the same, which is to give it my all and aim for success.
“But now I have no idea, because I don’t know what the bike will be like.
“The challenge is huge, since I’m getting on a low top 10 bike, while leaving one from the top positions.
“If I were to start from fifth place, and finish by winning races or getting a second, I’d be very proud. The important thing, however, is to progress.
“Bringing the Aprilia to fight for the championship won’t be easy, so the ambition for the new season isn’t that.
“The opportunity could present itself maybe as early as 2026 but, for now, I just have to try to do my best.”
Speaking about the 2025 season, former MotoGP rider Marco Melandri has predicted that Marquez will be the season's favorite rider over Martin since the 2024 champion won't be riding a Ducati. He said:
“Marquez will be the man to beat.
“When he has to be there, he’s there. He doesn’t make mistakes and even when rides go badly he straightens them out."
He added:
“I honestly don’t think they [Aprilia] can close such a significant gap on Ducati, or at any rate to do it within a season.
“The last time that the Aprilia won was in Barcelona, but the Desmosedici was close.
“Jorge is not Maverick Vinales or Aleix Espargaro, however I don’t expect to see him fight for success.”