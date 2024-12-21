Jorge Martin's Big Claim Revealed After Maiden MotoGP Title Victory
Following Jorge Martin's maiden championship victory, the Spaniard revealed in an interview that he wanted to be a "legend in MotoGP." Martin reflected on an eventful season where he competed against multiple-world champions such as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez to secure his title at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.
The triumph made Martin the third Ducati rider to win a MotoGP championship after Casey Stoner and Bagnaia. In addition, he is the premier class's first independent team rider to secure a title. The last race of the season saw him start from fourth on the grid, holding a 21-point lead over Bagnaia, who started from pole position.
Despite the challenge, Martin needed to finish within P9 to secure the championship irrespective of Bagnaia's race result. Racing rather cautiously, the Pramac rider secured a podium finish in third place, while Bagnaia and Marquez finished first and second. Reflecting on the season that went by to MotoGP.com, Martin revealed how he had an edge over both strong competitors, despite Bagnaia securing 11 race victories. He said:
“It was incredible winning against the best Pecco, because he won 11 races.
“So, the best Pecco. I think Marc was also his best version. Maybe he didn’t have the best bike, he was missing a little bit from the bike.
“But he was the best Marc. I can assure you that he was on the limit. And I beat them both.
“For sure I need to improve because I was really consistent, but I just won three Sundays.
“I crashed twice while leading, so there is always room to improve and I will try to do it.”
Martin then revealed his long-term ambition of going into the history books of MotoGP. He said:
“I want to be a legend in MotoGP.
“I want to be remembered as an amazing rider like [Jorge] Lorenzo, [Dani] Pedrosa, Valentino [Rossi], Marc Marquez.”
Explaining that it was difficult to accept that he had won his first MotoGP championship, Martin added:
“Still difficult to accept.
“After the race I was emotional, I was really shocked.
“Before I went to sleep I was crying a lot in bed on my own. Maria was sleeping and I started crying.
“I remember a lot the bad moments, how difficult it was.
“But the important thing was I never gave up. I remember Portimao, being with nine injuries, in the bed - for one month I couldn’t even walk. And then I am here today. So, it’s crazy.”