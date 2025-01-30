KTM Avoids Discussion On Financial Crisis During Key 2025 MotoGP Milestone
KTM avoided discussing its financial crisis at the launch of its 2025 RC16 MotoGP bike on Thursday. In a joint unveiling with its satellite team Tech3, the Austrian manufacturer showcased four identical RC16 machines. However, KTM Motorsport director Pit Beirer spoke about addressing concerns regarding the company's financial position later in the day.
At the moment, the company is facing €2.2 billion in debt and is awaiting a final decision on its insolvency plan, set to be decided by creditor vote on 25 February. Amid mounting pressure, creditors have reportedly urged KTM to cut down on expenses, including a potential MotoGP withdrawal, to stabilize its financial position.
KTM was even forced to halt the development of the RC16 during the winter, impacting its MotoGP program. Despite the challenges, KTM's management and the team’s four riders didn't speak about the company’s ongoing struggle to emerge from administration. Beirer stressed that KTM was here to race in MotoGP and hoping for a huge turnaround this season. He said:
"There have been many questions but we have been clear since the last day of the 2024 season: we are here to race and we are very serious about success in this fantastic championship that spreads motorcycling and motorcycle racing to many corners of the world.
"2025 has started strongly for us with the important Dakar victory and also winning in AMA Supercross, now it is a real pleasure to present our MotoGP teams and see our bike ready to race for the ninth year in a row.
"Competition is such a big part of KTM's DNA and we are committed. For the coming season and with Brad, Pedro, Enea and Maverick as well as all the experience and knowledge in the pitboxes there is a lot of positivity and adrenaline to get started.
"This season could be massive for us, and I hope it will be."
KTM team manager Aki Ajo revealed that the team made considerable progress over the winter break, and is confident that the 2025 bike will be faster than its predecessor. He added:
"We are enthusiastic about the season ahead of us. We have been working hard during the winter to develop our project and the RC16 to be even faster and better than last season.
"Our aim is high, but we are prepared to keep working hard, and it is a joy to have such skilled and dedicated people in the project, and in the company.
"Our motivation is high, and I believe that we have made some important progress to enhance our performance. We have also strong and experienced riders, and we are all very motivated and look forward to the action of the new 2025 season.
"Thank you to all the staff, partners and the management and all the people at KTM that have shown big support [to the] MotoGP project. We are ready to race."